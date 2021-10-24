Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home

In this Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 file photo, British singer Ed Sheeran attends the first ever...
In this Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 file photo, British singer Ed Sheeran attends the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London. On Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, Sheeran said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.

Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is due out.

“Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down.”

Sheeran had just been announced as the musical guest on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 6.

Representatives did not immediately say which performances he is canceling and which he will carry out from home.

Sheeran’s official website lists no performances before April. The four-time Grammy winner’s new studio album is called “=,” which is pronounced “Equals.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they were able to identify the suspect as 20-year-old Nassir Nevett, a Tuskegee...
Suspect arrested in Thursday Tuskegee shooting
Troy Police Department
Man killed in shooting at Troy club
A juvenile male has been charged in Thursday night's Montgomery homicide on Longleaf Drive.
Juvenile arrested for Thursday night Montgomery homicide
A two-vehicle crash in the area of Birmingham Highway and Hunter Loop Road critically injured...
1 critically injured in Montgomery crash involving rollover
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 10

Latest News

WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
Tracking an active weather pattern for the week ahead
Quick look at your Sunday night forecast. Along with new info about rain chances for the week...
Quick look at your Sunday night forecast. Along with new info about rain chances for the week ahead.
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint
House Speaker Pelosi says Democrats plan to have a spending bill agreement and an...
Pelosi: Progress on spending bill, infrastructure vote