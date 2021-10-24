Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies

American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom "Friends," which will soon be available on Blu-Ray, poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2012 in New York.(Carlo Allegri/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — James Michael Tyler, the actor known widely for his recurring role as Gunther on “Friends,” has died. He was 59.

Tyler died Sunday at home in Los Angeles from prostate cancer, said his manager, Toni Benson.

Tyler was first diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018.

Tyler had appeared briefly in 1990s series like “Just Shoot Me!” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” before being cast as a background character in the second episodes of “Friends” in 1994.

Over the show’s 10-year-run, he became the most frequently recurring guest star on the series playing Gunther, the Central Perk worker with an unrequited affection for Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they were able to identify the suspect as 20-year-old Nassir Nevett, a Tuskegee...
Suspect arrested in Thursday Tuskegee shooting
Troy Police Department
Man killed in shooting at Troy club
A juvenile male has been charged in Thursday night's Montgomery homicide on Longleaf Drive.
Juvenile arrested for Thursday night Montgomery homicide
A two-vehicle crash in the area of Birmingham Highway and Hunter Loop Road critically injured...
1 critically injured in Montgomery crash involving rollover
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 10

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden, Manchin and Schumer huddle, but still no budget deal
A special adoption event was hosted Oct. 23-24.
Dozens of Montgomery Humane Society pets adopted through weekend event
Search for shooting suspect leads to pursuit in Montgomery
Search for shooting suspect leads to pursuit in Montgomery
Girls on the Run presents Dinner of the Run
Girls on the Run presents Dinner of the Run