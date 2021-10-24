Man killed in Saturday night Andalusia shooting

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was shot and killed in Andalusia Saturday night, according to Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson.

According to Hudson, officers responded to the Mock Street area around 10:30 p.m. There, officers found the victim, identified as Domonique Terrell Curry, 32, of Andalusia, unresponsive in the roadway. Curry was taken to Andalusia Health. It was determined he suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Hudson said Curry later died from his injuries.

A person of interest has been developed in the shooting, Hudson said. However, more details will not be released until more information is obtained from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and multiple interviews are conducted.

The police chief expressed his appreciation to several citizens who provided information in the shooting.

“Without the help of these individuals, we would not be as far along as we are,” Hudson said in a Facebook post on the city’s page. “The community is oftentimes our eyes and ears and we truly appreciate those willing to help. If you see something - say something.”

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Andalusia Police Department at 334-222-1155

