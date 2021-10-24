Advertise
Man killed in shooting at Troy club

Troy Police Department
Troy Police Department(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Troy business early Saturday morning.

At 1:37 a.m., police say they responded to Gold Mine Entertainment in the 200 block of U.S. 231 north regarding a man shot. There, officers discovered that the victim had been taken to Troy Regional Medical Center by a personal vehicle. Officers established a crime scene and detectives arrived at the scene.

Police also responded to the hospital. While at the hospital, officers learned the victim died from his injuries.

Police identified the victim as 33-year-old Andre Lydell Thompson of Highland Home.

Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.

