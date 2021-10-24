Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Teacher charged with child sex crimes out of jail

Kimberly Sonanstine faces 40 charges that she molested an underage girl.
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on October 6, 2021.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -Former Wallace College teacher Kimberly Sonanstine has been released from jail on bond, about three weeks after her arrest.

Sonanstine faces 40 charges that she molested an underage girl and had been held in Dale County on $500,000. Her release came after a judge reduced that bond Friday night.

Attorney Raynor Clifton argued during a hearing on Wednesday that the half million-dollar bond was excessive, reminding Dale County District Judge Stanley Gardner that Sonanstine has lived her entire life in the Ozark area. Clifton also said the crimes allegedly occurred five years ago.

In his ruling, Garner specified that half of the $300,000 amended bond be secured by property belonging to Sonanstine’s family members with the remainder posted by a professional surety company.

Sonanstine, 38 and married with children, lost her Wallace teaching job following her October 5 arrest.

The alleged victim did not attend that school.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The pursuit ended in the area of Teresa Street at Fairground Road where the suspects were taken...
Arrests made in Montgomery shooting, police chase
Troy Police Department
Man killed in shooting at Troy club
A man was shot and killed in Andalusia Saturday night, according to Andalusia Police Chief Paul...
Man killed in Saturday night Andalusia shooting
Authorities say they were able to identify the suspect as 20-year-old Nassir Nevett, a Tuskegee...
Suspect arrested in Thursday Tuskegee shooting
Man killed in Coffee County crash

Latest News

Dozens of Montgomery Humane Society pets adopted through weekend event
Dozens of Montgomery Humane Society pets adopted through weekend event
State Welcome Center retreat convenes in Selma
State Welcome Center retreat convenes in Selma
Montgomery mayor discusses meeting of state's mayors
Montgomery mayor discusses meeting of state's mayors
Alabama Tourism Department Welcome Center
State Welcome Center retreat convenes in Selma
Downtown Montgomery, Alabama
Mayors of Alabama’s largest cities gathering in Montgomery