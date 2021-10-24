Advertise
Trussville Police: Adopted 12-year-old girl abused and neglected, investigation underway

Kala Kameron Blakely, 39, of Trussville was indicted on an Aggravated Child Abuse charge.
Kala Kameron Blakely, 39, of Trussville was indicted on an Aggravated Child Abuse charge.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Trussville Police Department is investigating a possible child neglect case from January 21, 2021, after being contacted by Jefferson County DHR.

Investigators said they received information that a 12-year-old Spanish-speaking child may be the victim of neglect, at the hands of her adoptive mother.

After a joint investigation involving the Trussville Police Department, DHR, Prescott House and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, it was determined that the child showed signs of physical abuse as well as neglect.

The child was originally admitted into Children’s of Alabama and upon release, investigators found the adoptive mother refused to follow doctor’s orders. The child also suffered bruises, scratches and lacerations on her spine, legs, arms, and feet, and had lost a significant amount of weight.

“The details of this investigation are very disturbing to me,” said Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush. “Our detectives took this case and did an excellent job in protecting this child from further abuse.”

Kala Kameron Blakely, 39, of Trussville was indicted on an Aggravated Child Abuse charge. She was taken into custody on Friday, Oct. 22, at 5 p.m. and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

Blakely is employed by UAB. A spokesperson tells WBRC she is on administrative leave.

