Active end to the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An active end to October is on the way later this week as a strong fall storm system affects the region. The main impacts will be in the form of rain, wind and cooler temperatures.

A slight shower chance exists today and rain chances go up after sunset Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

The first half of the workweek is pretty tame, though. Today will be very warm in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front will swing through this afternoon and evening, perhaps triggering a few isolated showers.

Most of us will stay dry all day as coverage is only around 20%. Wind speeds will be up around 10mph or so throughout the day. Much cooler air arrives behind the front tonight. Lows will be down in the lower 50s under mainly clear skies.

Much cooler weather is set to arrive late this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Tuesday will be dry, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs only top out in the lower 70s in many spots before bottoming out back down around 50 degrees Tuesday night.

Then comes the much stronger fall storm system. Models have trended towards it arriving later, which means Wednesday should be entirely dry with highs in the 70s.

The system and its cold front will arrive after sunset Wednesday evening, bringing rain and some thunderstorms to the region throughout the night and into Thursday morning. The severe threat with this system now looks to remain to our west and southwest.

A system will keep us mostly cloudy, breezy and cool to end the week with a slight shower/drizzle chance. (WSFA 12 News)

That’s courtesy of the system slowing down, thus limiting the amount of warming and destabilizing we get here in Central Alabama. With the main batch of rain and storms arriving at night, we just won’t have enough energy to support severe weather. Could a stronger storm impact parts of our southern counties? Sure, but the threat is quite low.

The rain ends Thursday morning, but the system will get “hung up” to our north instead of just moving away. As a result, we will keep clouds in place through Saturday. Expect skies to be mostly cloudy during that entire stretch.

It will be breezy to windy late this week with gusts of 20-30+ mph. (WSFA 12 News)

There will even be a few light showers or sprinkles on Thursday and again Friday night into early Saturday morning. No heavy rain or widespread rain is in the forecast, but we can’t rule that activity out.

Outside of the clouds and rain chances, the system will bring in much cooler air and blustery to even windy conditions. Winds will be up around 15-20 mph from Thursday to Saturday. Gusts will even get a bit higher than that. Add in high temperatures in the 60s on Friday and Saturday, and it will be quite cool!

Fortunately Halloween is shaping up to be gorgeous with ample sunshine and highs around the 70-degree mark!

