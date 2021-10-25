Active last week of October

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rollercoaster weather is expected over the next several days... it will be a busy end to October weather-wise as sunshine, storms, above and below average temperatures are all expected at some over within the next 7 days! We are currently tracking a weak frontal boundary pushing through the Deep South, and another stronger front will be on the way later this week.

The first half of the workweek is pretty tame: today has been mild, but cloudy at times with only a little bit of sunshine to track areawide. Most of us will stay dry for the remainder of our Monday as coverage is only around 20%.

Temperatures have climbed into the upper 70s and low 80s, but as that cold front swings through this evening we will see the sky eventually clear out, allowing temperatures to drop. Lows will be down in the lower 50s under mainly clear skies.

Tuesday will be dry, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs only top out in the lower 70s in many spots before bottoming out back down around 50 degrees Tuesday night.

Then comes the much stronger fall storm system... models have trended towards it arriving later, which means Wednesday should be entirely dry (but cloudy) for the majority of Alabama with highs in the 70s.

A system will keep us mostly cloudy, breezy and cool to end the week with a slight shower/drizzle chance. (WSFA 12 News)

The system and its cold front will arrive after sunset Wednesday evening, bringing rain and some thunderstorms to the region throughout the night and into Thursday morning. The severe threat with this system now looks to remain to our west and southwest.

That’s courtesy of the system slowing down, thus limiting the amount of warming and destabilizing we get here in Central Alabama. With the main batch of rain and storms arriving at night, we just won’t have enough energy to support severe weather. Could a stronger storm impact parts of our southern counties? Sure, but the threat is quite low.

The rain ends Thursday morning, but the system will get “hung up” to our north instead of just moving away. As a result, we will keep clouds in place through Saturday. Expect skies to be mostly cloudy during that entire stretch.

It will be breezy to windy late this week with gusts of 20-30+ mph. (WSFA 12 News)

There will even be a few light showers or sprinkles on Thursday and again Friday night into early Saturday morning. No heavy rain or widespread rain is in the forecast, but we can’t rule that activity out.

Outside of the clouds and rain chances, the system will bring in much cooler air and blustery to even windy conditions. Winds will be up around 15-20 mph from Thursday to Saturday. Gusts will even get a bit higher than that. Add in high temperatures in the 60s on Friday and Saturday, and it will be quite cool!

A few chances for showers and storms, but a quiet Halloween weekend is expected! (WSFA 12 News)

Fortunately Halloween is shaping up to be gorgeous with ample sunshine and highs around the 70-degree mark!

