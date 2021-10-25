Air Force professor admits concealing Chinese contacts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a longtime professor at a U.S. Air Force school in Alabama has pleaded guilty to lying to an investigator about his contacts with a Chinese official.

The Justice Department says 69-year-old Xiaoming Zhang faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to making false statements to a federal agent.

Zhang is a naturalized citizen of Chinese descent who taught at Air War College on Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery.

Prosecutors says he concealed years of meetings and emails with a Chinese official because he knew the relationship was improper.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.