Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Air Force professor admits concealing Chinese contacts

The Justice Department says 69-year-old Xiaoming Zhang faces up to five years in prison after...
The Justice Department says 69-year-old Xiaoming Zhang faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to making false statements to a federal agent.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a longtime professor at a U.S. Air Force school in Alabama has pleaded guilty to lying to an investigator about his contacts with a Chinese official.

The Justice Department says 69-year-old Xiaoming Zhang faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to making false statements to a federal agent.

Zhang is a naturalized citizen of Chinese descent who taught at Air War College on Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery.

Prosecutors says he concealed years of meetings and emails with a Chinese official because he knew the relationship was improper.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit ended in the area of Teresa Street at Fairground Road where the suspects were taken...
Arrests made in Montgomery shooting, police chase
Troy Police Department
Man killed in shooting at Troy club
A man was shot and killed in Andalusia Saturday night, according to Andalusia Police Chief Paul...
Man killed in Saturday night Andalusia shooting
Authorities say they were able to identify the suspect as 20-year-old Nassir Nevett, a Tuskegee...
Suspect arrested in Thursday Tuskegee shooting
Troy police are searching for a man they say is wanted for murder in a shooting that took place...
Suspect wanted for murder in Troy club shooting

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed an executive order targeting federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Governor issues executive order to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Rain and breeziness are likely Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Active last week of October
Ivey issues executive order to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Ivey issues executive order to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Pike Road Class Act.
Class Act: Renee Dickerson loves Pike Road Elementary School