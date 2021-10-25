Advertise
Birmingham program offering monthly payments to single moms

A new program will offer monthly payments to single mothers in Birmingham.
A new program will offer monthly payments to single mothers in Birmingham.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A new program will offer monthly payments to single mothers in Birmingham.

The plan was proposed by Mayor Randall Woodfin and approved by the City Council on Tuesday.

The pilot program is funded mainly by $500,000 in grants from a nonprofit group called Mayors for a Guaranteed Income.

As many as 110 single mothers who apply will receive monthly payments of $375 through the program.

The mayor says putting money directly into homes will help improve the lives of women and children.

Birmingham is the first city in Alabama to join the program.

