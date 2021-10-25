Class Act: Renee Dickerson loves Pike Road Elementary School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After working with children in a classroom for 14 years, it takes a lot to surprise Renee Dickerson but, she was shocked when she was given the Class Act Award.

“This is a surprise,” Dickerson said, “It’s very exciting because education as a whole can be exhausting, but we see the benefits every day.”

Dickerson has been teaching at Pike Road Elementary School for six years. She says she loves her students and her school.

“The dynamics here are different,” Dickerson said, “There’s joy in the hallways, there’s excitement for teaching and we’re given some autonomy as far as allowing our kids to learn how we feel is best for them because we know that not every child learns the same.”

She describes her students as her children and says her classroom is like a bit of family.

“They’re why I continue to come back because of the joy in their eyes. That excitement, those moments that they get something that’s been so hard, to see the excitement that they have overcome a hurdle, is a big thing,” Dickerson said.

