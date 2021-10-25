Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Class Act: Renee Dickerson loves Pike Road Elementary School

Class Act: Renee Dickerson loves Pike Road Elementary School
Pike Road Class Act.
Pike Road Class Act.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After working with children in a classroom for 14 years, it takes a lot to surprise Renee Dickerson but, she was shocked when she was given the Class Act Award.

“This is a surprise,” Dickerson said, “It’s very exciting because education as a whole can be exhausting, but we see the benefits every day.”

Dickerson has been teaching at Pike Road Elementary School for six years. She says she loves her students and her school.

“The dynamics here are different,” Dickerson said, “There’s joy in the hallways, there’s excitement for teaching and we’re given some autonomy as far as allowing our kids to learn how we feel is best for them because we know that not every child learns the same.”

She describes her students as her children and says her classroom is like a bit of family.

“They’re why I continue to come back because of the joy in their eyes. That excitement, those moments that they get something that’s been so hard, to see the excitement that they have overcome a hurdle, is a big thing,” Dickerson said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit ended in the area of Teresa Street at Fairground Road where the suspects were taken...
Arrests made in Montgomery shooting, police chase
Troy Police Department
Man killed in shooting at Troy club
A man was shot and killed in Andalusia Saturday night, according to Andalusia Police Chief Paul...
Man killed in Saturday night Andalusia shooting
Authorities say they were able to identify the suspect as 20-year-old Nassir Nevett, a Tuskegee...
Suspect arrested in Thursday Tuskegee shooting
Troy police are searching for a man they say is wanted for murder in a shooting that took place...
Suspect wanted for murder in Troy club shooting

Latest News

Consultants with construction management firm Volkert Inc., will host the community meetings on...
2 forums set to discuss Montgomery school renovations plan
A town hall attendee cited a leaky roof at Capitol Heights Middle School.
School renovations addressed at Montgomery Public Schools town hall
School renovations addressed at MPS town hall
School renovations addressed at MPS town hall
Montgomery's Carver High School will be the site of a general town hall on Wednesday, Oct. 20,...
Public invited to Montgomery Public Schools town hall event Wednesday