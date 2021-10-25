Advertise
Lawyer says suspended Troy University football player is innocent

Attorney Willie Huntley Jr. says Troy University football player Reggie Todd is innocent.
Attorney Willie Huntley Jr. says Troy University football player Reggie Todd is innocent.(Source: WPMI-TV)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy University football player arrested last week for allegedly hindering prosecution in connection with the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile is out on bond.

Reggie Todd’s attorney says his client is innocent.

According to WPMI-TV, attorney Willie Huntley Jr. says the accused shooter, Hezekiah Belfon, went to Todd’s apartment in Troy after the shooting. Belfon is a friend of Todd’s brother.

The attorney says Todd was in Texas for a football game at the time. Huntley told WPMI-TV that when Todd got home he let Belfon stay the night, and when Belfon told him what happened in Mobile, Todd kicked him out.

Investigators say Todd wasn’t being truthful during the interrogation.

Todd has been suspended from the Troy football team, but Huntley hopes and believes the suspension will be lifted, according to WPMI-TV.

Police are still searching for Belfon.

