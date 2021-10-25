Advertise
Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular to open for season after closed in 2020

Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular opens in Columbus
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The holidays are right around the corner - and by Sunday, Christmas music will be playing on radio stations. And as we know, Christmas in the Chattahoochee Valley means driving to Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular at least three times a week to feel like you’re in the North Pole.

After being closed in 2020, Ludy’s will be open this year from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve!

Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular consists of over 450,000 lights dancing in-sync to computerized music. This means as you drive up to the house, tune your radio to 90.1FM, or stand across the street, and enjoy the Christmas light show.

This year’s hours include:

  • Sunday - Thursday: 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Friday - Saturday: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The event is free, however, Ludy’s accepts donations for the Georgia Chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The light show is located at 5784 Ironstone Drive in Columbus.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

