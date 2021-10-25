Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man charged in Montgomery robbery, assault

Montgomery police have charged a man with assault and robbery after an incident Sunday.
Montgomery police have charged a man with assault and robbery after an incident Sunday.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man with assault and robbery after an incident Sunday.

Justin Hendrix, 20, is charged with second-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the incident happened around 1:25 p.m. in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road. Hendrix was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Hendrix was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $65,000 bond.

Coleman says additional charges are pending for Hendrix.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit ended in the area of Teresa Street at Fairground Road where the suspects were taken...
Arrests made in Montgomery shooting, police chase
Troy Police Department
Man killed in shooting at Troy club
A man was shot and killed in Andalusia Saturday night, according to Andalusia Police Chief Paul...
Man killed in Saturday night Andalusia shooting
Authorities say they were able to identify the suspect as 20-year-old Nassir Nevett, a Tuskegee...
Suspect arrested in Thursday Tuskegee shooting
Man killed in Coffee County crash

Latest News

A new program will offer monthly payments to single mothers in Birmingham.
Birmingham program offering monthly payments to single moms
Troy police are searching for a man they say is wanted for murder in a shooting that took place...
Suspect wanted for murder in Troy club shooting
Rain and breeziness are likely Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Active end to the week
Dozens of Montgomery Humane Society pets adopted through weekend event
Dozens of Montgomery Humane Society pets adopted through weekend event