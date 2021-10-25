Advertise
Person rescued from Tumbling Rock Cave after seven hours

A person was rescued on Saturday in a cave at Tumbling Rock Cave in Jackson County on Saturday.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Scottsboro-Jackson County Rescue Squad is giving itself a pat on the back after a seven-hour rescue on Saturday.

According to the rescue squad, emergency crews got a call on Saturday that someone was injured one mile deep inside the cave system at Tumbling Rock Cave.

Several crews were called to the scene to assist the rescue squad. Huntsville Cave Unit, Hamilton County Rescue Squad, Highland Ambulance services, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Hollywood Fire Department were all called to assist with the rescue.

The person was rescued after seven hours, according to the Scottsboro-Jackson County Rescue Squad. The department said that without all the help it received with the rescue, it might’ve not been possible to rescue the victim.

There is no information on the severity of the injuries or the identity of the victim.

Call at Tumbling Rock Cave Saturday to assist with an injured person in the cave. Injured person was back in cave...

Posted by Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue Squad on Monday, October 25, 2021

