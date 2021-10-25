State Welcome Center retreat convenes in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - For first-time travelers or returning visitors to Alabama, one of the best ways to see what the state has to offer is through state welcome centers.

“We have about five million people a year who stop at the welcome centers,” director of Alabama Tourism Lee Sentell said.

During the next three days, a host of welcome center employees will convene in Selma. The group will educate and be updated on all sites and attractions in the state at Alabama Tourism Department’s Welcome Center Retreat.

Selma and Dallas County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sheryl Smedley says having the retreat in Selma allows welcome center staff to see all that the city has to offer.

“Especially in rural areas in our state because we’re not on the interstate, so you have to get off the beaten path to discover what all we have to offer, so this is a prime opportunity to learn about a rural community such as Selma, Alabama,” Smedley said.

Welcoming centers also play a vital role in bringing more opportunities to the state.

“It’s a big deal. It means that people get more information and they’re going to stay longer in Alabama and spend more money,” Sentell said.

The retreat will feature educational programs, a tourism trade show, tours of Selma’s historic sites, and the downtown arts scene.

