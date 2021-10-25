Suspect wanted for murder in Troy club shooting

Advertise
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are searching for a man they say is wanted on a murder charge in a shooting that took place Saturday.

According to Chief Randall Barr, Xavier Quantez Edwards, 27, is a suspect in the death of Andre Lydell Thompson, 33, of Highland Home.

The shooting happened at Gold Mine Entertainment around 1:37 a.m. Barr says officers at the scene learned Thompson had been taken from the shooting by a personal vehicle to Troy Regional Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead.

Troy police ask for anyone with any information on Edwards’ whereabouts to call 334-566-0500 or the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.

Barr says Edwards should be considered armed and dangerous.

