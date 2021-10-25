Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Woman dies days after Highway 231 crash involving motorcycle

According to Montgomery Sheriff’s spokesperson Capt. Wesley Richardson, the wreck happened at...
According to Montgomery Sheriff’s spokesperson Capt. Wesley Richardson, the wreck happened at Chapel Gray Loop on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. That’s near Ramer in south Montgomery County.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman died Monday following a motorcycle crash on Friday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Eleanor J. Harris, 57, of Madison, Fla., was seriously injured when she lost control of the 2012 Honda GL 1800 she was driving. The motorcycle overturned, ejecting her.

Harris was taken to Baptist Medical Center South, where she died from her injuries on Monday.

The crash happened on U.S. 231 South near the 97.4-mile marker, about 18 miles south of Montgomery in Montgomery County.

No other details about the crash have been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit ended in the area of Teresa Street at Fairground Road where the suspects were taken...
Arrests made in Montgomery shooting, police chase
Troy Police Department
Man killed in shooting at Troy club
A man was shot and killed in Andalusia Saturday night, according to Andalusia Police Chief Paul...
Man killed in Saturday night Andalusia shooting
Authorities say they were able to identify the suspect as 20-year-old Nassir Nevett, a Tuskegee...
Suspect arrested in Thursday Tuskegee shooting
Man killed in Coffee County crash

Latest News

Rain and breeziness are likely Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Active end to the week
A new program will offer monthly payments to single mothers in Birmingham.
Birmingham program offering monthly payments to single moms
Troy police are searching for a man they say is wanted for murder in a shooting that took place...
Suspect wanted for murder in Troy club shooting
A person was rescued on Saturday in a cave at Tumbling Rock Cave in Jackson County on Saturday.
Person rescued from Tumbling Rock Cave after seven hours