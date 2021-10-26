ALEA: Motorcyclist killed in Crenshaw County wreck

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a single-vehicle crash on Monday left a Grady man dead.

State troopers say a Kawasaki EX300A motorcycle left the roadway and struck a metal pole. This happened at approximately 5:20 p.m. on U.S. 331 near the 72 mile marker. That’s in Highland Home.

Troopers say the driver was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA identified him as 32-year-old Ladarius Deon Brantley.

The wreck remains under investigation.

