Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

ALEA: Motorcyclist killed in Crenshaw County wreck

A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 331 in Highland Home on Oct. 25, 2021,...
A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 331 in Highland Home on Oct. 25, 2021, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a single-vehicle crash on Monday left a Grady man dead.

State troopers say a Kawasaki EX300A motorcycle left the roadway and struck a metal pole. This happened at approximately 5:20 p.m. on U.S. 331 near the 72 mile marker. That’s in Highland Home.

Troopers say the driver was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA identified him as 32-year-old Ladarius Deon Brantley.

The wreck remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit ended in the area of Teresa Street at Fairground Road where the suspects were taken...
Arrests made in Montgomery shooting, police chase
Troy Police Department
Man killed in shooting at Troy club
A man was shot and killed in Andalusia Saturday night, according to Andalusia Police Chief Paul...
Man killed in Saturday night Andalusia shooting
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed an executive order targeting federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Governor issues executive order to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Authorities say they were able to identify the suspect as 20-year-old Nassir Nevett, a Tuskegee...
Suspect arrested in Thursday Tuskegee shooting

Latest News

For nearly 100 years, the Marching Crimson Pipers, have been known for their unique marching...
Tuskegee band threatens to stop participating due to concerns
According to Montgomery Sheriff’s spokesperson Capt. Wesley Richardson, the wreck happened at...
Woman dies days after Highway 231 crash involving motorcycle
Woman dies following motorcycle wreck on US 231
Woman dies following motorcycle wreck on US 231
Justin Hendrix, 20, is charged with second-degree assault and first-degree robbery.
Suspect robbed, shot man at motel before police chase, court documents say