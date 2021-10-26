Auburn mayor gives State of the City address

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn Mayor Ron Anders says the city is on the right path despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Anders delivered his third State of the City address, highlighting several accomplishments the city has done.

The recent Census ranks Auburn as the seventh-largest city in Alabama with 76,000 residents. That’s due in part to Auburn University and Auburn City Schools, which together boast more than 25,000 students.

The return of college football has brought an economic resurgence to the city, but the mayor says that not all residents should be excited about it.

This year, 1,300 new residential and commercial permits have been issued, and over the last two years, 796 new jobs have been created. And $350 million in future investments are in the works.

“This week we will celebrate the groundbreaking for Buc-ee’s in Auburn, to be located off exit 50. This will attract new customers to the Auburn area, even if they are just passing through, and bring a boost to our local economy,” Anders said.

As the fiscal year comes to a close, Anders says the best is yet to come.

“As mayor I’m committed to each of you. We are all in this together, and it’s each and every one of you that make Auburn a great place to live our lives,” Anders said.

At the end of the address, six citizens were recognized as recipients of the Lamplighter Award.

