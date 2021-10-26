Crash involving vehicle fire causing delays on I-85 NB in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A crash involving a vehicle fire is causing delays on Interstate 85 northbound in Auburn.

Officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) say the crash occurred near mile marker 55, that’s just before Exit 57 - Bent Creek Road.

ALDOT says the crash includes a lane blockage. Major delays are expected.

Drivers are urged to proceed the area with caution.

