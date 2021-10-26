Fall system to impact our weather beginning Wednesday evening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Roller coaster weather is expected over the next several days courtesy of a rather strong fall storm system set to push through the Southeast.

Sunshine with increasing high clouds later this afternoon today. It will be a bit breezy. (WSFA 12 News)

The busy end to October will feature a little bit of everything: sunshine, rain, storms, above and below average temperatures, and wind are all expected at some point within the next 5 days!

Both today and tomorrow are tame. We’re heading for the mid-70s today and upper 70s tomorrow. Some clouds will build in by the second half of the afternoon today, and a mix of sun and clouds is expected tomorrow.

Watch for breezy conditions messing with those Halloween decorations beginning Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Then comes the fall storm system. The system and its cold front will arrive Wednesday night, bringing rain and some embedded thunderstorms to the region throughout the night and into Thursday morning. The severe threat with this system will likely remain to our southwest.

That’s courtesy of the system slowing down, thus limiting the amount of warming and destabilizing we get here in Central Alabama. With the rain and storms arriving at night, we just won’t have enough energy to support severe weather. Could a stronger storm impact parts of our southern counties? Sure, but the threat is quite low.

It will be breezy today, but breezier later this week. (WSFA 12 News)

The rain ends Thursday mid-morning, but the system will get “hung up” to our north instead of just pushing away. As a result, we will keep plenty of clouds in place through Saturday. Expect skies to be mostly cloudy during that entire stretch other than briefly turning partly cloudy Thursday late morning and early afternoon.

There will even be a low-end chance of a couple of sprinkles or very light showers Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Many will dodge this activity, but we can’t rule it out. That is especially true for those north of U.S. 80/I-85.

Rain and a few storms are likely Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

The system will also bring in much cooler air and blustery to even windy conditions. Winds will be up around 15-20 mph from Thursday to Saturday. Gusts will even get a bit higher than that. Add in high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Friday and low to middle 60s on Saturday, and it will be quite cool!

Fortunately Halloween is shaping up to be gorgeous with ample sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. That sunshine will continue into next week as November gets underway!

Halloween weekend looks very fall-like. Saturday will be breezy, but Sunday looks great. (WSFA 12 News)

For the actual trick-or-treat hours both Saturday and Sunday, we’re calling for temperatures starting in the lower 60s and falling into the 50s. Saturday evening’s trick-or-treating forecast does include a slight breeze, so keep that in mind.

