Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Father hurt infant, broke bones over ‘excessive crying,’ police say

Marterrius C. Moore is accused of hurting his 2-month-old. The alleged abuse includes head...
Marterrius C. Moore is accused of hurting his 2-month-old. The alleged abuse includes head trauma and fractured bones.(Source: Millbrook Police Department)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson has released information on an arrest stemming from a infant who arrived at Children’s Hospital.

Johnson said a 2-month-old was airlifted from Baptist East to Children’s Hospital with severe head trauma. His department was notified Sunday and began an investigation.

Johnson said the baby’s father, Marterrius C. Moore, 22, of Millbrook, told hospital staff and subsequently the police that he had dropped his child the previous Tuesday.

The medical treatment revealed that the infant had multiple injuries to the head and body, including multiple fractured bones, according to Johnson.

Johnson said medical personnel and investigators determined Moore’s statement on how the child became injured was “implausible.”

“Detectives from the Millbrook Police Department conducted an interview with Mr. Moore, during which he admitted to injuring the child on several occasions due to the child’s excessive crying,” the chief said in a news release.

Moore was arrested on a charge of aggravated child abuse, a Class A felony due to the victim’s age. He remains in the Elmore County Jail without bail, pending warrants being obtained, according to the release.

“This case both breaks my heart and sickens me. ... I can assure you that we’ll do everything in our power to present the best case that we can to the District Attorney’s Office to get justice for the horrible treatment that this child had to endure,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit ended in the area of Teresa Street at Fairground Road where the suspects were taken...
Arrests made in Montgomery shooting, police chase
Troy Police Department
Man killed in shooting at Troy club
A man was shot and killed in Andalusia Saturday night, according to Andalusia Police Chief Paul...
Man killed in Saturday night Andalusia shooting
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed an executive order targeting federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Governor issues executive order to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Authorities say they were able to identify the suspect as 20-year-old Nassir Nevett, a Tuskegee...
Suspect arrested in Thursday Tuskegee shooting

Latest News

Mayor Ron Anders delivered third State of the City address on Oct. 25, 2021.
Auburn mayor gives State of the City address
WSFA 12 News is set to hold a telethon benefiting Mercy House, Ministry About People (MAP) and...
WSFA’s Day of Dreams telethon to benefit Mercy House, MAP
For nearly 100 years, the Marching Crimson Pipers, have been known for their unique marching...
Tuskegee band threatens to stop participating due to concerns
Telethon tor benefit Mercy House happening Tuesday
Telethon tor benefit Mercy House happening Tuesday
Tuskegee band threatens to stop participating due to concerns
Tuskegee band threatens to stop participating due to concerns