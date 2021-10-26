Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Illinois police officer dies after shooting near St. Louis

Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.
Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has died after being shot by a man at a gas station in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis.

Trooper Jayme Bufford with Illinois State Police said Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The officer was shot at around 8 a.m. Tuesday at a Speedway gas station along Route 111 and was rushed to Saint Louis University Hospital.

Bufford said the Pontoon Beach officer had approached a car in the gas station’s parking lot because he suspected it had been stolen.

Bufford says a man then began firing on Timmons.

The suspect was taken into custody.

State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed an executive order targeting federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Governor issues executive order to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates
For nearly 100 years, the Marching Crimson Pipers, have been known for their unique marching...
Tuskegee band threatens to stop participating due to concerns
Troy police are searching for a man they say is wanted for murder in a shooting that took place...
Suspect wanted for murder in Troy club shooting
Justin Hendrix, 20, is charged with second-degree assault and first-degree robbery.
Suspect robbed, shot man at motel before police chase, court documents say
The pursuit ended in the area of Teresa Street at Fairground Road where the suspects were taken...
Arrests made in Montgomery shooting, police chase

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed Social Security checks wait to be...
Wife accused of dismembering husband’s body, collecting benefits
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2011 file photo shows a gopher frog at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans....
Wildlife agencies to cancel 2 Trump endangered species rules
A pedestrian walks during a heavy downpour of rain over the Williamsburg bridge, Tuesday, Oct....
Flooding, outages expected as big storm lashes US Northeast
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth II won’t attend climate conference in person