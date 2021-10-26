Advertise
Murder charge dropped in shooting of infant, man

The child died after doctors performed an emergency C-section following the Dothan shootings.
Kaleb Tubbs booking photo.
Kaleb Tubbs booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County prosecutors have dropped capital murder charges against Kaleb Tubbs, among those accused in the shooting of two people, one of them an infant.

Those shootings occurred on May 25, 2019 during what police call a Florida Avenue home invasion robbery that left Shawn Callins dead and Kenisha Lee, six months pregnant, wounded.

Her infant son, Jeremiah, died after doctors performed a C-section.

Dothan police charged Tubbs and Willie Gerome Blackmon of Dothan, Carlos Lindsey of Elba, and David Markel Key of Abbeville, all 21 or younger, with Capital Murder.

The district attorney’s office, in court filings, do not reveal why they dropped charges Tubbs faced, though police sources say he had less involvement in the crimes than did the other suspects.

Tubbs is expected to plead guilty to a less serious crime.

He was released from the Houston County Jail last Thursday.

The other suspects remain behind bars, pending trial.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

