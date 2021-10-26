Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Police find live grenade in car during Florida traffic stop

By WESH Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - Police in Florida got a surprise when they pulled over a 65-year-old man for having an expired tag and found a grenade in his truck

It happened on Monday in Flagler County.

A deputy searched Louis Branson’s vehicle after discovering he was also driving with a license that had been suspended since 2019.

During the search, the deputy discovered a grenade, which responding bomb squad officers determined was live. They took the weapon to a remote location and detonated it.

Branson told authorities he found the grenade while cleaning out a veteran’s home.

Officials said he’s lucky it never blew up in his vehicle.

Charges for carrying it could be added to the charges he is already facing for traffic violations and the drug paraphernalia investigators also found in his vehicle.

Branson has previous convictions in Florida and Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed an executive order targeting federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Governor issues executive order to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates
For nearly 100 years, the Marching Crimson Pipers, have been known for their unique marching...
Tuskegee band threatens to stop participating due to concerns
Troy police are searching for a man they say is wanted for murder in a shooting that took place...
Suspect wanted for murder in Troy club shooting
Justin Hendrix, 20, is charged with second-degree assault and first-degree robbery.
Suspect robbed, shot man at motel before police chase, court documents say
The pursuit ended in the area of Teresa Street at Fairground Road where the suspects were taken...
Arrests made in Montgomery shooting, police chase

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2010 file photo, manatees swim in a canal in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Florida manatee deaths soar as polluted water kills seagrass
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth, per doctor’s advice, won’t attend UN climate conference
California tattoo artist Kat Von D announced her move to the Hoosier State in a Instagram post.
Reality TV tattoo artist Kat Von D moving to Indiana
The lions were tested for COVID-19 when they started exhibiting symptoms.
11 lions test positive for COVID-19 at Denver Zoo