Woman charged in arson at neighbors home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been charged with arson after court records say she admitted to starting a fire at her neighbor’s home.

Starr Jackson, 37, is charged with arson first degree.

Court records say the charges are related to an incident that took place Monday at a residence in the area of Meadow Lane in Montgomery. Firefighters were called to the scene after a report of a house fire. When they arrived, they found damage to the wood siding of the home from a fire.

According to the affidavit, Jackson is accused of lighting several molotov cocktails and throwing them at her neighbor’s home. Jackson told investigators the homeowners were harassing her and throwing items over her fence. On Monday, Jackson said several bottles filled with gasoline and tissue paper were thrown over her fence. Jackson said she used a lighter to ignite the bottles and threw them back over the fence in the direction of the residence.

Court records say Jackson was charged after admitting to setting the fire intentionally. She was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $60,000 bond.

