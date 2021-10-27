1 dead, 1 injured after Biltmore Avenue shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured Tuesday night.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers responded to Biltmore Avenue near Federal Drive around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of gunshots and a person being shot.

Multiple WSFA 12 News viewers reported hearing a large number of gunshots in that area.

Ivory Brooks Jr., 24, of Montgomery, was transported to a hospital by a personal vehicle and was pronounced dead, Coleman said.

A woman also suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital. Police said her injuries weren’t life threatening.

Police are conducting a death investigation and say the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

Police ask anyone with knowledge of this case to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.