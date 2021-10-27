Advertise
$10M cash bond set for father accused of breaking infant’s bones

Police say Moore admitted to injuring the infant on several occasions due to the infant’s excessive crying
Marterrius C. Moore, 22, of Millbrook, had his initial appearance in court Oct. 27, 2021. He is charged with aggravated child abuse.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Morgan Carlson and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man accused of severely injuring his 2-month-old son had his initial appearance in court Wednesday.

Marterrius C. Moore, 22, is charged with aggravated child abuse.

Elmore County District Judge Glenn Goggans set a $10 million cash bond.

Defense attorney David Vickers called the bond excessive and unconstitutional. He argued that Moore would be living at home with his parents and with no children in the home. He also said Moore has never been in trouble in the past other than missing court on a traffic ticket, which has since been resolved.

Vickers said they would be filing motions Wednesday for a preliminary hearing and bond reduction.

Moore’s son was taken to Baptist East Medical Center in Montgomery on Sunday, Oct. 24 and then airlifted to Children’s of Alabama hospital in Birmingham with severe head trauma, according to the Millbrook Police Department.

Police say Moore told hospital staff and officers that he dropped the infant on Oct. 19.

An investigation into the infant’s injuries, including multiple fractured bones, found Moore’s story to be “implausible,” police said.

During an interview with police, Moore reportedly admitted to injuring the infant on several occasions due to the infant’s excessive crying.

Marterrius C. Moore is accused of hurting his 2-month-old. (Source: Millbrook Police Department)

Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson called the case heartbreaking and said he argued to keep the judge’s $10 million cash bond in place due to the nature of the offenses.

“You have cranial fractures, fractures in the arm, multiple fractures other places, and the troubling part from the medical field is these fractures did not occur at the same time,” Robinson said.

Robinson said Alabama’s “Winston’s Law” was created for this type of case. The law increased the possible penalty for aggravated child abuse for a child under six years of age to life in prison, which is the same level as attempted murder.

Moore remains in the Elmore County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

