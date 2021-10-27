Advertise
2 injured, property damaged in overnight Montgomery gunfire

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Cox Lane on...
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Cox Lane on Oct. 26, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released information on a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Cox Lane early Tuesday.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded at about 2 a.m. and found two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. One was treated on the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital.

Coleman said the gunfire also caused property damage. She did not specify what that damage was.

No other information was released. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

