2nd suspect charged in Selma police officer’s slaying

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A second person has been charged in the deadly shooting of Selma police officer Marquis Moorer, as well as the shooting of Moorer’s girlfriend.

Moorer and his girlfriend were shot in what city leaders the district attorney described as an “ambush” while he was on a break during his shift on July 27. Moorer died at the scene. His girlfriend has hospitalized but survived.

Court records state they were inside a dwelling when they were shot from someone outside.

On Monday, authorities took 22-year-old Andrevious Quinton Carter into custody. He is charged with capital murder for Moorer’s death and attempted murder for the girlfriend’s shooting.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said Carter will be arraigned on Wednesday.

Jackson said Carter has been a person of interest in the case for awhile but was in custody in another county on unrelated charges.

The other suspect in this case is 18-year-old Javonte Cornuis Stubbs, who is also charged with capital murder and attempted murder. He was arrested the day after the shooting.

