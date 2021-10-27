Advertise
2nd suspect in Selma officer’s slaying makes initial appearance

On Monday, authorities took 22-year-old Andrevious Quinton Carter into custody. He is charged with capital murder for Moorer’s death and attempted murder for the girlfriend’s shooting.(Source: Dallas County Sheriff's Office)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The second suspect in a Selma police officer’s slaying had his first court appearance Wednesday in Dallas County.

On Monday, Andrevious Carter, 22, was arrested and charged in the shooting death of Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer back in July. He is charged with capital murder for Moorer’s death and attempted murder for the girlfriend’s shooting.

When asked on his thoughts on the charges against him and if he was involved, Carter simply shook his head ‘no.’

The 22-year old became the second suspect allegedly connected to the shooting death of Moorer in late July. Moorer’s girlfriend was also shot but survived.

During Carter’s initial court hearing the judge went over the charges and assigned him two attorneys from Tuscaloosa. There were no real revelations in the 15 minute hearing including the motive behind it all.

“Well, there have been several different theories about why this happened, but then again, it’s on-going investigation,” said Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson.

Under heavy guard Carter walked out the way he walked in; no comment, no remarks, head down.

After the hearing, deputies took Carter back to another jail in central Alabama, not here in the Dallas County jail so they could separate him from the first suspect 18-year old Javonte Stubbs.

Jackson says he couldn’t rule out additional arrests in the case.

Carter’s next court appearance will be his preliminary hearing set for Nov. 30 in Dallas County.

