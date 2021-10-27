Advertise
4-year-old boy fatally shot in Greensboro

4-year-old killed(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 4-year-old boy was fatally shot on Tuesday in Greensboro around 10 p.m.

Hale County’s Coroner identified the victim as Kemar D. Hinton.

Police say Hinton was taken to the Hale County Hospital by a personal vehicle, where he was pronounced dead.

Greensboro Chief Hamilton said they’re investigating the shooting death as self-inflicted.

Greensboro Police are investigating and SBI is assisting them with case.

Please check back for more details as we gather additional information.

