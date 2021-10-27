Faulkner president stepping down to lead Harding University

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Faulkner University’s president, Mike Williams, will be stepping down from his position next year, Faulkner University announced Wednesday.

Williams will be stepping down on May 6, 2022 to take on his new role as Harding University’s president on June 1, 2022.

“The Faulkner Board of Trustees at this time congratulates Dr. Williams on his new position at Harding University becoming the 6th president and we wish him well in his new endeavor. The board has confidence in the strength of the administration and faculty at Faulkner. We know this school is in strong hands. We will work diligently to get us through this transition,” Faulkner Board of Trustees Chairman Dale Kirkland said in a statement.

Williams notified the board of trustees of his decision Wednesday.

“Last night I accepted the offer to become the 6th president of Harding University. This decision has essentially ripped Lisa and me apart emotionally. We dearly love the people here at Faulkner. We love her mission. We love the vision we have cast for the future. We know God has blessed her heritage and He will shepherd her future,” Williams wrote in his letter of resignation.

Williams came to the university in 2015, according to the university. During his tenure, Faulkner has grown to include a college of health sciences, which acts as the foundation for his vision to create an autism center on campus. The university states he has also been mission-driven to help the community and has helped impress that vision on staff and students by partnering with Davis Elementary School and HEAL Alabama.

Williams is Faulkner’s eighth president.

Before coming to Faulkner, Williams was at Harding for 28 years. During his time there, he served as the director of admissions, assistant vice president of enrollment services and vice president of advancement.

Faulkner will begin its search for the next president immediately. A special session of the board of trustees will convene Thursday to create a search committee.

