Game day shuttles for Magic City Classic

Legion Field, Birmingham, Ala.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One easy way to avoid traffic during the Magic City Classic between Alabama A&M and Alabama State at Legion Field on Saturday, October 30 is to take one of three shuttles that the city of Birmingham will make available for fans.

The shuttle ride is $5 roundtrip. Kids 6 and younger ride for free. Masks will be required on the shuttle.

The shuttle will be available at the following locations:

  • BIRMINGHAM CROSSPLEX

(ACCEPTED PAYMENT: CASH AND CARD)

2340 Crossplex Blvd.

Hours: 9 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

*Fans should be aware that the Crossplex parking area will have 300 fewer parking spaces this year because of area construction. Fans are encouraged to use the shuttles at Boutwell and the parking lot across from Phillips Academy at 7th Avenue North on Oct. 30.

  • BOUTWELL AUDITORIUM PARKING DECK

(ACCEPTED PAYMENT: CASH AND CARD)

801 19th Street North (located near the parade route)

Hours: 11:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Riders will park in the parking deck and catch the shuttle at Park Place near City Hall and Linn Park.

  • DOWNTOWN (Parking lot across from Phillips Academy)

(ACCEPTED PAYMENT: CASH ONLY)

7th Avenue and 23rd Street North

Hours: 11:30 a.m.  – 10:30 p.m.

More information about the game is available below:

Information from the city of Birmingham about this year's Magic City Classic.
Information from the city of Birmingham about this year's Magic City Classic.
Information from the city of Birmingham about this year's Magic City Classic.
Information from the city of Birmingham about this year's Magic City Classic.
Information from the city of Birmingham about this year's Magic City Classic.
Bag Policy at Legion Field
