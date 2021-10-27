Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows deputies saving 1-year-old believed to have ingested drugs in Ala.

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC/Gray news) - Body camera footage shows deputies in Alabama as they worked to revive a child who they said ingested drugs, possibly fentanyl, WBRC reported.

Deputies said Jefferson County dispatchers received a 911 call Monday from a woman screaming that a 1-year-old girl had overdosed.

Responders found a small child lying on the floor unresponsive.

Witnesses on the scene said the child may have ingested fentanyl or other drugs, and she had been unresponsive for about 30 minutes.

Deputies used naloxone to resuscitate the little girl, and she began to breathe slowly.

The child was transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital where she is reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators said the girl’s mother, 31-year-old Jeanette Lashay Bell, admitted the child had found some of her drug paraphernalia and put it in her mouth.

The Department of Human Resources was contacted to check the welfare of other children in the home.

Bell was charged with chemical endangerment of a child and held on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For nearly 100 years, the Marching Crimson Pipers, have been known for their unique marching...
Tuskegee band threatens to stop participating due to concerns
Dustin Byrd, 33, of Goshen, is charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman on...
Sheriff: Woman fatally shot while driving on highway; man arrested
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman...
1 dead, 1 injured after Biltmore Avenue shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Cox Lane on...
2 injured, property damaged in overnight Montgomery gunfire
A woman has been charged with arson after court records say she admitted to starting a fire at...
Woman charged in arson at neighbor’s home

Latest News

In this Dec. 11, 2006 file photo, a silicone gel breast implant is shown at Mentor Corp., a...
FDA sets stronger safety warnings for breast implants
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US ends immigration arrests at schools, ‘protected’ areas
Rain and storms are likely tonight.
October storm system arrives this evening
State medical board documents say Dr. Rebecca Darsey is facing 31 counts of animal cruelty and...
Doctor accused of hoarding dead cats in her freezer