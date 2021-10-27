Guest Editorial: October is National Bullying Prevention, Awareness Month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Education is the key to our children’s success, but it’s hard for our kids to do well in school when they feel sad, lonely, or afraid because their classmates are saying mean and hurtful things about them.

One out of every five of you listening to me right now has a child who is either being bullied or who will be bullied at some point this school year. Bullying can have a severe impact on your child’s physical and mental well-being and can lead to failing grades, excessive absences, or other damaging behaviors.

Bullying has serious consequences for the bully, too. Children who are bullies are at greater risk of developing more aggressive antisocial behavior, abusing drugs and alcohol, or participating in illegal activities that could result in criminal prosecution.

Parents, let’s teach our children that bullying is not okay and will never be tolerated at school, home, or anywhere else. Join me in encouraging our kids to commit to making their school a bully-free zone and creating a learning environment where everyone feels safe, included, valued, and accepted regardless of differences.

- Daryl D. Bailey is the District Attorney for the 15th Judicial Circuit, Montgomery, Ala.

