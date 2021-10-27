Advertise
Hartford teen charged in deadly wreck may have been speeding and smoked pot

William Jackson Birdsong drove his truck into a construction zone where traffic had come to a halt, troopers claim.
William Birdsong booking photo.
William Birdsong booking photo.(Geneva County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A Hartford teen may have been speeding, driving distracted, and possibly had smoked marijuana prior to causing a fatal crash, according to court documents.

William Jackson Birdsong, 18, drove his truck into a construction zone where traffic had come to a halt. His vehicle crashed into rear of a Chevrolet Impala causing that car rear-end a truck, Alabama State Troopers allege.

The June 30 crash along Alabama Highway 167 near Hartford killed 70-year-old Barbara Joyce Spears of Westville, Florida, the Impala’s driver, and seriously injured the truck’s driver.

Per a Geneva County indictment, Birdsong “did recklessly cause the death of another person by speeding and/or driving while distracted and/or driving under the influence of marijuana.”

Birdsong, charged with Manslaughter and Assault, is free on bond and awaits a November 3 arraignment.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

