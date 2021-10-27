Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

A look ahead at the redistricting special session

A representative points to a map of Alabama during the redistricting hearings May 12th.
A representative points to a map of Alabama during the redistricting hearings May 12th.
By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Legislators will gavel in Thursday for the start of the special session on redistricting. This is the redrawing of those invisible lines, and it’s every legislator for themselves as they battle it out to keep their districts and constituents as similar as possible.

“This is probably one of the most contentious sessions that we have because everybody is looking out for themselves. Everybody’s looking out for what they got and it’s all about territory,” said Sen. Bobby Singleton.

They also are looking out for the people they serve, but some lawmakers say the state failed in doing that.

“I think we did a huge disservice to the state of Alabama,” said Rep. Chris England.

This is because the maps were officially released just days before the session begins. Committee chair Sen. Jim McClendon says it is because of the delayed Census data. Now that the maps are released there is still time for input.

“There’s plenty of time between now and when the legislators have to actually vote on this for any citizens or people in Alabama to make comments to their legislators,” said McClendon.

Current (left) and proposed (right) Alabama congressional district maps.
Current (left) and proposed (right) Alabama congressional district maps.(Source: Alabama State Legislature and Rep. Chris England)
Current (left) and proposed (right) Alabama State Board of Education district maps.
Current (left) and proposed (right) Alabama State Board of Education district maps.(Source: Alabama State Legislature and Rep. Chris England)

The maps will determine Alabama’s state representatives, some more familiar than others.

“Congressional maps probably don’t draw as much attention as Alabama House and Alabama Senate maps because those people tend to be closer to the people, and they’re more likely to know them,” said McClendon.

All of the proposed maps are now available online.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For nearly 100 years, the Marching Crimson Pipers, have been known for their unique marching...
Tuskegee band threatens to stop participating due to concerns
Dustin Byrd, 33, of Goshen, is charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman on...
Sheriff: Woman fatally shot while driving on highway; man arrested
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman...
1 dead, 1 injured after Biltmore Avenue shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Cox Lane on...
2 injured, property damaged in overnight Montgomery gunfire
A woman has been charged with arson after court records say she admitted to starting a fire at...
Woman charged in arson at neighbor’s home

Latest News

Legislators from both chambers met this afternoon for the introduction of all four proposed...
Committee debates proposed Alabama redistricting maps
Committee debates proposed Alabama redistricting maps
Committee debates proposed Alabama redistricting maps
The plan for the congressional districts increases the size of District 7 which is the only...
State NAACP wants to see fair maps during redistricting special session
Alabama lawmakers in both houses, are required to be in Montgomery for a special Session...
Proposed Alabama redistricting maps released earlier than expected