Man out on bond charged with assaulting 2 MPD officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - District Attorney Daryl Bailey has filed a motion to revoke a Montgomery man’s bond after he was charged with assaulting two police officers, according to court documents.

Stacy McKenzie, 24, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with two counts of second degree assault.

A second person, 30-year-old Alexia Smith, was charged with one count of second degree assault in the same incident.

Police say the assault happened around 1:25 a.m. in the 1700 block of Pine Street, which is in the area of Jackson Hospital.

According to court records, McKenzie was out on bond for a previous assault of a police officer. In that incident, he was charged with a second degree assault for allegedly “head butting” an officer in the nose on June 28.

McKenzie and Smith were booked in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

