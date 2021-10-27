Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man out on bond charged with assaulting 2 MPD officers

Stacy McKenzie, 24, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with two counts of second...
Stacy McKenzie, 24, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with two counts of second degree assault.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - District Attorney Daryl Bailey has filed a motion to revoke a Montgomery man’s bond after he was charged with assaulting two police officers, according to court documents.

Stacy McKenzie, 24, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with two counts of second degree assault.

A second person, 30-year-old Alexia Smith, was charged with one count of second degree assault in the same incident.

Police say the assault happened around 1:25 a.m. in the 1700 block of Pine Street, which is in the area of Jackson Hospital.

According to court records, McKenzie was out on bond for a previous assault of a police officer. In that incident, he was charged with a second degree assault for allegedly “head butting” an officer in the nose on June 28.

McKenzie and Smith were booked in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For nearly 100 years, the Marching Crimson Pipers, have been known for their unique marching...
Tuskegee band threatens to stop participating due to concerns
Dustin Byrd, 33, of Goshen, is charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman on...
Sheriff: Woman fatally shot while driving on highway; man arrested
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman...
1 dead, 1 injured after Biltmore Avenue shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Cox Lane on...
2 injured, property damaged in overnight Montgomery gunfire
A woman has been charged with arson after court records say she admitted to starting a fire at...
Woman charged in arson at neighbor’s home

Latest News

Rain and storms are likely tonight.
October storm system arrives this evening
Tracking showers and storms overnight. Latest look at the hour-by-hour forecast.
Tracking showers and storms overnight. Latest look at the hour-by-hour forecast.
YMCA of Greater Montgomery Golf Classic held at RTJ in Prattville
YMCA of Greater Montgomery Golf Classic held at RTJ in Prattville
Lawmakers prepare for redistricting special session
Lawmakers prepare for redistricting special session
Father accused of breaking infant's bones in court
Father accused of breaking infant's bones in court