October storm system arrives this evening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A classic late October storm system is moving in our direction. It will arrive this evening into tonight, bringing a shot of rain and storms, wind and then dramatically cooler weather.

Winds will be strongest tonight into Thursday afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Before it gets here, the weather looks perfect. Under a partly cloudy sky we will warm up into the middle and upper 70s this afternoon. Winds will be light.

Things will turn active by mid-evening as rain and some thunderstorms begin entering the picture from the west. It will also turn increasingly breezy to windy. The severe threat with this system is very low, with only our southern counties under any sort of damaging wind risk.

A low-end risk of severe storms capable of high winds exists for far southern Alabama tonight into Thursday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

We just won’t have the ingredients necessary to support severe weather with the system arriving at night and its warm sector remaining just to our south. A strong to marginally severe storm capable of high winds is possible in South Alabama, but that would be about it.

The rain ends Thursday mid-morning, but the system will get “hung up” to our north instead of just pushing away. As a result, we will keep plenty of clouds in place through Saturday thanks to wraparound moisture. Expect skies to be mostly cloudy to plain overcast during that entire stretch other than briefly turning mostly sunny Thursday late morning and afternoon.

Rain and storms are likely to start Thursday along and east of I-65. (WSFA 12 News)

There will even be a low-end chance of some sprinkles or scattered showers later Thursday afternoon through Friday night. Many will dodge this activity, but we can’t rule it out. That is especially true for those north of U.S. 80/I-85.

The system will also bring in much cooler air and blustery to windy conditions. Winds will be around 10-20 mph from tonight to Saturday. Gusts will even get a bit higher than that in the 20-35 mph range. Those higher gusts will be most likely tonight and Thursday when a Wind Advisory is in effect.

It will be breezy to windy Thursday-Saturday. Gusts of 20-35 mph are likely, with the worst on Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Add in high temperatures in the 50s on Friday and low 60s on Saturday, and it will be quite cool to chilly outside. Remember, it will be gray with little to no sunshine.

Fortunately Halloween is shaping up to be much nicer with more sun and highs in the lower 70s. That sunshine will continue into next week as November gets underway. The wind will also depart the area.

Rain departs Alabama Thursday morning. Only a few showers are expected thereafter. (WSFA 12 News)

For the actual trick-or-treat hours both Saturday and Sunday, we’re calling for temperatures starting in the lower 60s and falling into the 50s. Saturday evening’s trick-or-treating forecast does include a slight breeze, so keep that in mind.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.