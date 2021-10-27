Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Remains of missing 26-year-old Hoover woman found

Angela Michelle Roberts
Angela Michelle Roberts(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The remains of a missing 26-year-old woman were found outside a vacant home in Birmingham on October 23, 2021.

Hoover Police Officers said Angela Michelle Roberts’ family reported her missing on July 10, 2021. The family said she was last seen on June 25 or 26.

The Jefferson County coroner confirmed skeletal remains were found outside a vacant residence at 309 64th Street South in Birmingham. The remains were positively identified by dental comparison as Angela Roberts, according to the coroner. The cause of her death is pending.

Roberts was last seen leaving a house on Old Tyler Road in an unknown rideshare vehicle.

Update: http://ow.ly/XO7J30rYsXC _________________________________________________________________ Missing person...

Posted by Hoover (AL) Police Department on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For nearly 100 years, the Marching Crimson Pipers, have been known for their unique marching...
Tuskegee band threatens to stop participating due to concerns
Dustin Byrd, 33, of Goshen, is charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman on...
Sheriff: Woman fatally shot while driving on highway; man arrested
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman...
1 dead, 1 injured after Biltmore Avenue shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Cox Lane on...
2 injured, property damaged in overnight Montgomery gunfire
A woman has been charged with arson after court records say she admitted to starting a fire at...
Woman charged in arson at neighbor’s home

Latest News

Rain and storms are likely tonight.
October storm system arrives this evening
1 dead, 1 injured after Biltmore Avenue shooting
1 dead, 1 injured after Biltmore Avenue shooting
Montgomery police have charged a suspect for a July robbery.
Suspect, 18, charged in Montgomery robbery
Marterrius C. Moore, 22, of Millbrook, had his initial appearance in court Oct. 27, 2021. He is...
$10M cash bond set for father accused of breaking infant’s bones