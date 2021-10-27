Suspect, 18, charged in Montgomery robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect for a July robbery.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, 18-year-old Eliyah Williams is charged with robbery first degree.

Coleman says the charge is related to an incident that took place on July 26 around 2:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Oak Street.

Additional information about the incident was not made available.

Coleman says Williams was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody Tuesday by the United States Marshals Task Force. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $30,000 bond.

