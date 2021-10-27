Town of Pike Road celebrates fall season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fall is a special time of year for the town of Pike Road, celebrating some of its favorite fall traditions, from its annual “Hay Look at Us” hay bale contest to showing appreciation for those who served our country.

If you drive around Pike Road, you’ll notice the hay bales everywhere you turn, at the entrance to neighborhoods and in front of businesses, all decorated and then judged. The judge’s picks were just announced, but you can still vote on the people’s choice award on the town’s Facebook page:

The winners are in! As announced on the Mondays with the Mayor Radio Show: Neighborhood Winners: • 1st – Waterscapes... Posted by Town of Pike Road, Alabama on Monday, October 25, 2021

Also, in the fall, the town of Pike Road makes veterans a priority. It’s preparing for its annual Veterans Appreciation Ceremony. It’s a special event to say thank you to the men and women who have served our country in the military. That is held every year at Pike Road’s veteran’s park, a permanent place to honor veterans in the area.

This year’s ceremony is set for Nov. 7th at 2 p.m.

