Troy student struck, injured by university police vehicle

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University confirms one of its campus police vehicles struck and injured a female student Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the vehicle hit the pedestrian on campus at the roundabout at University Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive. It happened around 2 p.m.

The student was treated at the scene then taken to Flowers Hospital in Dothan for further evaluation. The university reports her injuries were non-life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation by the Troy city police department.

