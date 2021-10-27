Troy University will not mandate vaccine for employees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University says it will not require COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees after carefully reviewing Executive Order 14042.

In September, President Joe Biden issued an order requiring federal contractors to provide safety measures to protect against COVID-19, including vaccination of employees.

According to a Facebook post from the university, after reviewing the order, the university determined it did not hold federal contracts that would fall under the guidance of this order. In addition to that, the university says Executive Order 724 issued by Gov. Kay Ivey directs state agencies not to enforce the federal mandate.

“Troy University is committed to the health and safety of the campus community, and we continue to strongly urge all employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination to protect themselves and others,” the post stated.

The university says vaccinations will remain available for free at the Troy campus health center. In addition, faculty may continue to require masks inside instructional settings, including classrooms and labs.

The post added that university leadership would continue to monitor the situation and update policies based on the latest guidance from state and federal governments.

Auburn University, Auburn University at Montgomery and the University of Alabama are requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8. Each university stated they are federal contractors and must comply with the federal government’s mandate.

