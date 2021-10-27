Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Troy University will not mandate vaccine for employees

Troy University says it will not require COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees.
Troy University says it will not require COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees.(WTVY)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University says it will not require COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees after carefully reviewing Executive Order 14042.

In September, President Joe Biden issued an order requiring federal contractors to provide safety measures to protect against COVID-19, including vaccination of employees.

According to a Facebook post from the university, after reviewing the order, the university determined it did not hold federal contracts that would fall under the guidance of this order. In addition to that, the university says Executive Order 724 issued by Gov. Kay Ivey directs state agencies not to enforce the federal mandate.

“Troy University is committed to the health and safety of the campus community, and we continue to strongly urge all employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination to protect themselves and others,” the post stated.

The university says vaccinations will remain available for free at the Troy campus health center. In addition, faculty may continue to require masks inside instructional settings, including classrooms and labs.

The post added that university leadership would continue to monitor the situation and update policies based on the latest guidance from state and federal governments.

Auburn University, Auburn University at Montgomery and the University of Alabama are requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8. Each university stated they are federal contractors and must comply with the federal government’s mandate.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For nearly 100 years, the Marching Crimson Pipers, have been known for their unique marching...
Tuskegee band threatens to stop participating due to concerns
Dustin Byrd, 33, of Goshen, is charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman on...
Sheriff: Woman fatally shot while driving on highway; man arrested
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Cox Lane on...
2 injured, property damaged in overnight Montgomery gunfire
A woman has been charged with arson after court records say she admitted to starting a fire at...
Woman charged in arson at neighbor’s home
WSFA 12 News is set to hold a telethon benefiting Mercy House, Ministry About People (MAP) and...
More than $277,000 donated during Day of Dreams telethon

Latest News

Hundreds gathered in downtown Montgomery to get their questions about COIVD-19 answered.
Speakers at conservative forum oppose vaccine mandates
A Parliamentary commission has blamed Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro directly for the...
Brazilian families affected by COVID-19 demand justice
WSFA 12 News is set to hold a telethon benefiting Mercy House, Ministry About People (MAP) and...
More than $277,000 donated during Day of Dreams telethon
Crowd gathers for COVID-19 forum in Montgomery
Crowd gathers for COVID-19 forum in Montgomery