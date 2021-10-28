71-year-old man reported missing in Montgomery County

Advertise
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating Clarance Dixon
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating Clarance Dixon(Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Clarance Dixon.

Dixon, 71, was last seen on Oct. 3.

His family has reported him missing.

According to the sheriff’s office, it is common for Dixon to walk from his residence near Cantelou Road to visit relatives who live in the Southlawn community.

He has been known to work general labor jobs in Montgomery and Greenville.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please immediately call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app.

Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

