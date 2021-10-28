Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

AAA: Gas prices still rising but could drop after holidays

By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ve probably have seen gas prices inch higher in recent weeks, which is a little unusual for this time of year.

The numbers tell the story. The average cost of gasoline in Alabama is $3.20 per gallon. That’s 33 cents higher per gallon in just one month.

“It’s kind of strange. It usually follows a pretty distinctive pattern where it goes down in the winter, up in the spring. It’s high during the summer and goes down in the fall, and that’s sort of the general pattern that we see from year to year, but we do have variations of that from time to time and of course this is one of those times,” said AAA spokesman Clay Ingram.

You can blame part of it on regional events in recent weeks, but nothing to be alarmed about for the long haul, according to Ingram.

“Because of some small issues. We had that hurricane along the Gulf Coast a few weeks back. They had to shut down production there or a couple of weeks. We had a small pipeline on the east coast that had to shut down for a couple of weeks,” said Ingram.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner many of you may be wondering whether those high gas prices will put a dent in travel. Well, not necessarily.

“Most people factor in a certain amount of gasoline expense for their holiday travel,” said Ingram.

For now the prices are where they are. They rise and they fall, par for the course of getting around.

Absent of any regional or worldwide catastrophe, Ingram estimates we should see gas prices drop around January or February.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a heavy police presence on Mallory Street behind Lee High School Thursday morning.
Girl injured in shooting on street behind Lee High School
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman...
1 dead, 1 injured in Montgomery shooting on Biltmore Avenue
Montgomery police are investigating a death after a body was found on Atlanta Highway Thursday...
Body found near Frazer Church in Montgomery
Marterrius C. Moore, 22, of Millbrook, had his initial appearance in court Oct. 27, 2021. He is...
$10M cash bond set for father accused of breaking infant’s bones
Stacy McKenzie, 24, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with two counts of second...
Man out on bond charged with assaulting 2 MPD officers

Latest News

WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
Tracking clouds, showers and breezy conditions to end the week
The latest Thursday night and Friday forecast from the WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather Team.
The latest Thursday night and Friday forecast from the WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather Team.
Thee was a two-vehicle wreck at Wares Ferry Road and Old Atlanta Highway on Oct. 28, 2021.
Authorities working wreck in east Montgomery County
So long, Bryan Henry!
So long, Bryan Henry!
Gas prices continue to steadily increase
Gas prices continue to steadily increase