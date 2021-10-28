Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Weekend assault reported at Auburn University

An assault that allegedly happened at Auburn University on Oct. 23, 2021 was reported...
An assault that allegedly happened at Auburn University on Oct. 23, 2021 was reported anonymously. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University’s campus security department took to social media to say an on-campus assault was reported anonymously Wednesday morning.

Campus security says the victim said he was walking through campus from downtown when a group approached him. The victim reportedly said he was pushed to the ground and choked.

The security department said it happened around 12:30 a.m. or 1 a.m. Saturday. They said the victim could not say the specific location or provide details about the people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Auburn Police at 334-501-3100, option 1. You may also call or text the tip line at 334-246-1391.

Auburn security personnel advise those on campus to walk with a friend or group and to be aware of your surroundings.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For nearly 100 years, the Marching Crimson Pipers, have been known for their unique marching...
Tuskegee band threatens to stop participating due to concerns
Dustin Byrd, 33, of Goshen, is charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman on...
Sheriff: Woman fatally shot while driving on highway; man arrested
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman...
1 dead, 1 injured after Biltmore Avenue shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Cox Lane on...
2 injured, property damaged in overnight Montgomery gunfire
A woman has been charged with arson after court records say she admitted to starting a fire at...
Woman charged in arson at neighbor’s home

Latest News

Rain and storms are likely tonight.
October storm system arrives this evening
Tracking showers and storms overnight. Latest look at the hour-by-hour forecast.
Tracking showers and storms overnight. Latest look at the hour-by-hour forecast.
YMCA of Greater Montgomery Golf Classic held at RTJ in Prattville
YMCA of Greater Montgomery Golf Classic held at RTJ in Prattville
Lawmakers prepare for redistricting special session
Lawmakers prepare for redistricting special session