Weekend assault reported at Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University’s campus security department took to social media to say an on-campus assault was reported anonymously Wednesday morning.

Campus security says the victim said he was walking through campus from downtown when a group approached him. The victim reportedly said he was pushed to the ground and choked.

The security department said it happened around 12:30 a.m. or 1 a.m. Saturday. They said the victim could not say the specific location or provide details about the people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Auburn Police at 334-501-3100, option 1. You may also call or text the tip line at 334-246-1391.

Auburn security personnel advise those on campus to walk with a friend or group and to be aware of your surroundings.

