ASU band to perform at NFL game Sunday

The Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets band will play during halftime at the Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers game on Oct. 31, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University’s marching band will be on the national football stage again this weekend.

The Mighty Marching Hornets will play the halftime show when the Atlanta Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“We’re thankful that they’ve given the ASU Marching Hornets yet another opportunity to perform before a worldwide audience,” said ASU President Quinton T. Ross Jr. “We’re grateful to the Falcons organization for inviting the nationally famed Mighty Marching Hornets band to perform at the Falcons game this weekend.”

This isn’t the band’s first NFL performance. They played during halftime at the Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams game in October 2019. ASU’s band director, James Oliver, said they got a standing ovation in 2019 and he looks forward to “bringing the house down” again.

“It can’t get any better than to have this opportunity because they just don’t invite anybody; they invite the best. We are amongst those that are the best. We are happy and honored to be back there again,” said Oliver.

The Mighty Marching Hornets will perform at the Magic City Classic in Birmingham on Saturday. Oliver said playing for the large crowd there should help calm any nerves about the next day’s NFL performance.

